Serve On SI

The WTA Top 10 Rankings Shaken Up After Australian Open

Breaking down the WTA Rankings after the 2025 Australian Open.

Pat Benson

Madison Keys celebrates her victory over Aryna Sabalenka in the 2025 Australian Open.
Madison Keys celebrates her victory over Aryna Sabalenka in the 2025 Australian Open. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The first Grand Slam of the year is in the books, and it did not disappoint. The 2025 Australian Open unfolded in historic fashion, with 29-year-old Madison Keys winning her first Major after 15 years on the WTA tour.

While the drama in Melbourne has concluded, the results are still being felt. On Monday, the WTA Rankings saw major changes after the Australian Open. Below is a breakdown of what fans must know about the WTA Rankings as of January 27, 2025.

1. Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka waves to the crowd after her match.
Aryna Sabalenka celebrated after her first round win at the 2025 Australian Open. / IMAGO / AAP

Movement: None.
Points: 8,956.
Tournaments Played: 20.
Age: 26.

2. Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek shrugs during her match.
Iga Swiatek reacts during her match against Madison Keys. / IMAGO / Xinhua

Movement: None.
Points: 8,770.
Tournaments Played: 17.
Age: 23.

3. Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff reacts during her match at the 2025 Australian Open.
Coco Gauff reacts during her match against Jodie Burrage. / IMAGO / AAP

Movement: None.
Points: 6,538.
Tournaments Played: 21.
Age: 20.

4. Jasmine Paolini

Jasmine Paolini reacts during her match.
Jasmine Paolini reacts during her match against Wei Sijia. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Movement: None.
Points: 5,289.
Tournaments Played: 19.
Age: 29.

5. Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina looks on during her match.
Elena Rybakina during her third round match at the 2025 Australian Open / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Movement: Up two spots.
Points: 4,893.
Tournaments Played: 19.
Age: 25.

6. Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula returns a serve.
Jessica Pegula returns during her match against Olga Danilovic. / IMAGO / AAP

Movement: None.
Points: 4,861.
Tournaments Played: 18.
Age: 30.

7. Madison Keys

Madison Keys kisses the Australian Open trophy.
Madison Keys kisses the 2025 Australian Open trophy after defeating Aryna Sabalenka. / IMAGO / Paul Zimmer

Movement: Up seven spots.
Points: 4,680.
Tournaments Played: 17.
Age: 29.

8. Qinwen Zheng

Qinwen Zheng smiles during her tennis match.
Qinwen Zheng during her first round match at the 2025 Australian Open. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Movement: Down three spots.
Points: 4,095.
Tournaments Played: 20.
Age: 22.

9. Emma Navarro

Emma Navarro celebrates after winning a match.
Emma Navarro celebrates after beating Daria Kasatkina. / IMAGO / AAP

Movement: Down one spot.
Points: 3,709.
Tournaments Played: 25.
Age: 23.

10. Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa during her tennis match.
Paula Badosa during her match against Aryna Sabalenka. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Movement: Up two spots.
Points: 3,608.
Tournaments Played: 21.
Age: 27.

Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.

More Tennis News

Published
Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

Home/News