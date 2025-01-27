The WTA Top 10 Rankings Shaken Up After Australian Open
The first Grand Slam of the year is in the books, and it did not disappoint. The 2025 Australian Open unfolded in historic fashion, with 29-year-old Madison Keys winning her first Major after 15 years on the WTA tour.
While the drama in Melbourne has concluded, the results are still being felt. On Monday, the WTA Rankings saw major changes after the Australian Open. Below is a breakdown of what fans must know about the WTA Rankings as of January 27, 2025.
1. Aryna Sabalenka
Movement: None.
Points: 8,956.
Tournaments Played: 20.
Age: 26.
2. Iga Swiatek
Movement: None.
Points: 8,770.
Tournaments Played: 17.
Age: 23.
3. Coco Gauff
Movement: None.
Points: 6,538.
Tournaments Played: 21.
Age: 20.
4. Jasmine Paolini
Movement: None.
Points: 5,289.
Tournaments Played: 19.
Age: 29.
5. Elena Rybakina
Movement: Up two spots.
Points: 4,893.
Tournaments Played: 19.
Age: 25.
6. Jessica Pegula
Movement: None.
Points: 4,861.
Tournaments Played: 18.
Age: 30.
7. Madison Keys
Movement: Up seven spots.
Points: 4,680.
Tournaments Played: 17.
Age: 29.
8. Qinwen Zheng
Movement: Down three spots.
Points: 4,095.
Tournaments Played: 20.
Age: 22.
9. Emma Navarro
Movement: Down one spot.
Points: 3,709.
Tournaments Played: 25.
Age: 23.
10. Paula Badosa
Movement: Up two spots.
Points: 3,608.
Tournaments Played: 21.
Age: 27.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.