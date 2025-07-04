Naomi Osaka after Wimbledon Loss: "Nothing Positive to Say About Myself"
For the first time since 2018, Naomi Osaka made it to the third round of Wimbledon. However, the four-time Grand Slam champion still cannot get into the fourth round of the iconic grass court Major.
On Friday, Osaka jumped out to an early lead over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. After winning the first set, Osaka let a lead slip away in the second, and fell apart after tying the decider 4-4.
Pavlyuchenkova won eight of the match's last 10 points to beat Osaka in three sets: 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
It was no doubt a disappointing end to Osaka's Wimbledon campaign and grass court season. After the loss, the Japanese superstar provided a heartbreaking assessment of how she is feeling.
According to The Tennis Letter, a reporter asked Osaka if she saw any positives in her recent play or was just focused on today during her post-match press conference.
"I'm just going to be a negative human being today. I'm so sorry. I have nothing positive to say about myself, which is something I'm working on," said Osaka.
She referenced her second round win over Kateřina Siniaková, "It was my daughter's birthday. I was happy about that this week. Other than that, today, I'm just constantly replaying the match."
When asked how she felt after today's compared to her first round exit at Roland Garros, Osaka explained, "I think in Paris, when I sat here, I was very emotional. Now I don't feel anything. I guess I prefer to feel nothing than everything."
Osaka falls to 20-10 on the season and will have some time off before the start of the North American swing of the hard court season. While Osaka is disappointed today, she should benefit from the upcoming stretch of the WTA schedule.
Wimbledon continues play through July 13. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your news from the tennis court and beyond.
