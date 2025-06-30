Naomi Osaka Reveals Why Nick Kyrgios Sat in Her Box at Wimbledon
On Monday afternoon, Naomi Osaka kicked off her Wimbledon campaign with a straight-sets win over Talia Gibson: 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Perhaps due to the strict dress code at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, it was the first Grand Slam of the year where Osaka did not make a splash with her on-court kit.
However, Osaka did garner attention for reasons other than her play. The controversial men's Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios was spotted sitting in Osaka's coaches box during the match.
According to The Tennis Letter, a reporter asked Osaka about Kyrgios during her post-match press conference. Osaka laughed it off, "Oh, he was there? I didn't hear nothing. Okay."
The reporter followed up, "I wanted to ask you the story behind it." To which Osaka replied, "I jokingly told someone, 'Hey, I know Nick's around. Maybe he wants to come to my match.' But I was joking. Because I know we're like two completely different players.
"Honestly, I would've loved to come to his matches because I know he's pretty fun. I think that's also a big part of why we're different. I know he kind of tells his box what to do, and he probably would've noticed if I was in there, and I kind of like zone out most of the time," explained Osaka.
Osaka feigned ignorance, "That's a little embarrassing that he was there. But yeah, I guess it was cool that he was there."
Osaka concluded, "I am glad he came to my match. I hope in some way maybe he felt... I wouldn't be bold enough to say 'inspired,' but I hope he can relate a little bit to the things I do, too."
It is possible that Osaka "zoned out," as she said during her media availability. However, Kyrgios was just three sets down from her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou.
Just last night, Catherine Whitaker of The Tennis Podcast said she was worried about Osaka's "radar for toxic men." Whitaker specifically cited Mouratoglou and Kyrgios in her explanation. Today's events certainly will not assuage the podcaster's concerns.
Osaka is friends with Kyrgios, as they have played mixed doubles together in the past and are slated to compete in the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship.
Meanwhile, Kyrgios missed all of the clay and grass court seasons. Earlier this month, we interviewed Kyrgios, and he explained his goals for the last half of the season.
After today's victory, Osaka improves to 19-9 on the season. She will likely face the fifth-seed Qinwen Zheng in the second round on Wednesday, July 2.
