Nick Kyrgios Hints at Playing the 2025 French Open
It has been more than a month since Nick Kyrgios last competed on the tennis court, but the controversial player is dropping hints about his return date.
Kyrgios recently celebrated his 30th birthday and recorded a thank you message for his fans, which he shared on his Instagram story.
Kyrgios said, "Just getting into training and getting ready to head to Paris in about three weeks." The 2025 French Open begins on May 25.
However, Kyrgios is not on the entry list for the clay court Grand Slam. Additionally, he has not activated his protected ranking of No. 21. Therefore, he will need to be offered a wild card spot to compete.
Kyrgios earning a wild card spot for the French Open is far from certain. He is currently the ATP World No. 635 with a record of 1-4. His last string of matches was at the Sunshine Double in March.
Additionally, Kyrgios has not played a clay court tournament in Europe since 2019. His last showing at Roland Garros was in 2017. He has competed in the French Open five times.
Kyrgios' powerful game is not well-suited for clay clay courts. In 2019, he withdrew from the Major and said the French Open "sucks," adding that clay courts were "so bad".
Outside of this year's Australian Open in January, Kyrgios has been present at all of the Grand Slams — as a television commentator for ESPN. It is possible that is his plan for the upcoming French Open.
