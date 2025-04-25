Emma Raducanu Knocked Out of Madrid Open by Marta Kostyuk
In an action-packed Friday afternoon in Madrid, Marta Kostyuk and Emma Raducanu provided tennis fans with an exciting second-round match.
The match featured several momentum shifts, but ultimately, the 24-seed Kostyuk outlasted the unseeded Raducanu in a three-set match: 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.
Raducanu flashed improved fitness and resolve, but once again, her service games faltered. The former US Open champion tallied zero aces and one double fault to Kostyuk's one ace and five double faults.
Raducanu was 5/7 on break points, while Kostyuk was 6/16 in break point opportunities. Kostyuk avenged her 2022 loss to Raducanu in Madrid and improved to 2-1 in the head-to-head.
Kostyuk improves to 12-9 on the season and will advance to the third round, where she will meet World No. 19 Veronika Kudermetova.
It will be worth monitoring Kostyuk's wrist as she gutted out the match with a noticeable injury. She will have less than 48 hours to recover before Sunday's third round match.
Meanwhile, Raducanu falls to 8-8 and will prepare for the Italian Open in Rome early next month. Her loss will once again shift the spotlight to her ongoing coaching situation, which remains in flux.
However, the 22-year-old played well and continues to build on a solid foundation for the WTA season. There will just not be a repeat of her inspiring Miami Open run in Madrid.
