Leylah Fernandez Stars in New Lululemon Spring Collection
Leylah Fernandez' partnership with lululemon reaches new heights this season as she leads the brand's 2025 spring campaign featuring a new collection centered around tennis kits and on-court apparel.
Fernandez joined lululemon ahead of the launch of their debut tennis apparel line following her run to the US Open final in 2021. Since then, she's been the face of the brand's tennis presence, leading the way with American tennis player Frances Tiafoe.
Lululemon's latest spring collection brings a fresh, athletic edge to the court with lightweight, performance-driven tennis apparel. Designed to withstand the demands of the court, the collection delivers sweat-wicking fabrics and water-repelling styles to uphold both style and function.
Fernandez wears two styles in the campaign, the first of which includes the Lightweight High-Rise Tennis Skirt in goodnight plum ($78). The skirt comes with built-in shorts and is made with quick-drying Swift Fabric.
The look also features the Wunder Train Strappy Racer Bra in magenta smoke ($58), designed with breathable fabric made for training.
Fernandez' second look is a two-piece lime green kit with the brand's Power Pivot Training Tank Top ($58) and Court Rival High-Rise Short 3" Perforated ($88). The shorts' perforated fabric increases air flow, keeping players cool, and the angled seams and slits along the side provide more room to move.
The campaign highlights two of the collection's warm-up jackets, both pro-approved by Fernandez. The Adapted State Perforated Track Jacket in goodnight plum ($128) is a version of the brand's original Adapted State Jacket but designed with a naturally breathable fabric.
The Court Rival Track Jacket Perforated ($128) takes motifs from vintage warm-up jackets with a simple black piping detail along the chest.
The rest of the collection contains a variety of mix-and-match tennis apparel, from breathable dresses and versatile skirts to flexible tanks and supportive shorts. There is also an abundance on on-court accessories like vizors, socks, and bags.
From breathable dresses and versatile skirts to flexible tanks and supportive jackets, each piece is crafted to keep athletes cool, dry, and confident under pressure.
Another standout is the Racket Bag 19L ($168), also pro-approved by Fernandez. The convertible backpack is the perfect court companion with plenty of room for shoes, extra clothing, and a detachable racket holder on the front that can fit up to two tennis rackets.
The collection is now available for purchase on lululemon.com. Follow Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis Style News
Coco Gauff and New Balance are launching a new tennis shoe aimed at growing the sport.
Coco Gauff Unveils Upcoming New Balance x Miu Miu Collaboration.
Daniil Medvedev's Lacoste outfit for the 2025 French Open is available online now.
Serena Williams Serves Family Style With Children’s Clothing Collection.