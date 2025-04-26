Novak Djokovic Bounced Out of Madrid Open in Third Straight Loss
Novak Djokovic's quest for a 100th career title must go on. But right now, the 24-time Grand Slam champion has more pressing issues. Djokovic has now lost three consecutive matches.
On Saturday, the 4-seed Djokovic took on unseeded Matteo Arnaldi in their first-ever meeting. Arnaldi defeated Djokovic in straight sets during their second-round match at the Madrid Open: 6-3, 6-4.
Despite being admittedly starstruck, Arnaldi started the match strong. He broke Djokovic to go up 2-0, and it quickly became apparent Djokovic would struggle to defend the serve.
Arnaldi tallied five serves and zero aces, landing only 55% of his first serves. He scored points on 71% and 52% of his first and second serves, respectively.
Djokovic tallied four aces and three double faults. He landed 62% of his first serves and won points on 73% and 47% of his first and second serves, respectively.
Arnaldi was 3/3 in break point opportunities, whereas Djokovic was only 1/5 on break points. After his clutch win, Arnaldi wrote the acronym "OMG" on the camera.
After the match, Djokovic admitted to not living up to already-low expectations when entering Madrid: "I was hoping I can play one more match than I played in Monte Carlo. Kind of new reality for me, I have to say.
"You know, trying to win a match or two, not really thinking about getting far in the tournament. It's a completely different feeling from what I had in 20-plus years of professional tennis."
When asked if this could have been his last match in Madrid, Djokovic did not refute the idea, "It could be. It could be. I'm not sure if I will come back. So, I don't know, I don't know what to say. I mean, I'll come back, maybe not as a player, of course. I hope it's not, but it could be."
Djokovic is now 12-7 in singles play with zero titles this season. His clay court season will continue with the Italian Open in Rome next week.
Meanwhile, Arnaldi improves to 10-9 on the season and will face unseeded Damir Džumhur in the third round tomorrow, Sunday, April 27.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Emma Raducanu knocked out in the second round of the Madrid Open.
Novak Djokovic's rant during a practice with Andy Murray was caught on camera.
Iga Swiatek survives against Alexandra Eala in the Madrid Open.
Challengers: Naomi Osaka commits to playing in a WTA 125 tournament.
The New Balance Coco Delray is dropping in a new colorway for clay court season.