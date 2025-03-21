Novak Djokovic Clarifies His Stance on PTPA Lawsuit
Novak Djokovic has spent the past few days in South Florida preparing for the Miami Open. There have been plenty of fun events and activations, but today was the pre-tournament press conference for some the world's top players.
Naturally, all of the players were asked about the antitrust lawsuit filed by the PTPA against the sport's governing bodies. Djokovic, especially, as he helped form the players' association in 2020.
However, Djokovic was not listed as a plaintiff in any of the legal actions filed in New York, Brussels, and London. Today, Djokovic clarified his position on the lawsuit and the larger issues facing the sport.
While he supports the PTPA and the cause, he did not put his name on the lawsuit "because I want other players to step up." Additionally, Djokovic seems genuinely concerned about creating a riff in the sport.
"I've never been a fan and supporter of division in our sport, but I've always fought for better representation and influence of and positioning of the players globally in our sport, which I think is still not where I think it should be, and where most of the players think it should be, not just in terms of prize money, but in terms of many other points that have been also stated in that document."
Djokovic later added, "I really hope that all the governing bodies, including PTPA, will come together and solve these issues. This is a classic lawsuit, so lawyers to lawyers, type of situation.
"So to be quite frank with you, there are things that I agree with in the lawsuit, and then there are also things that I don't agree with. And I found that maybe some wording was quite strong in there, but I guess the legal team knows what they are doing and what kind of terminology they're supposed to use in order to get the right effect."
The wording was quite strong. That is part of the reason why Carlos Alcaraz came out in opposition of the lawsuit earlier today. However, that did not stop others from joining the cause.
The PTPA said it had spoken with more than 250 players — women and men — and gotten backing for the class-action suit. Players whose names are attached to the U.S. lawsuit include Nick Kyrgios, Sorana Cirstea, Varvara Gracheva, Reilly Opelka, Tennys Sandgren, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez.
