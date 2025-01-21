Novak Djokovic Got in Carlos Alcaraz's Head at Australian Open
Tennis fans were treated to an excellent matchup on Tuesday. The rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic got another epic installment in Melbourne.
After dropping the first set, Djokovic came roaring back to beat Alcaraz in four sets: 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. It appeared Alcaraz was in control early in the match with a 1-0 set lead, and an injury hobbled Djokovic.
However, Djokovic's physical toughness and, perhaps, mind games, helped him pull off the stunning defeat. When speaking with the media in his post-match press conference, Alcaraz spoke at length about how Djokovic's injury changed his mindset on the court.
Alcaraz said the biggest mistake he made against Djokovic was not pushing his opponent to the limit while he was injured.
"Honestly, I felt like I was controlling the match, and I let him get into the match again. I'm going to say that's was the biggest mistake that I made today. In the second set I had to play a little bit better just to push him even more to the limit.
Yeah, he saw that he had issues just moving a little bit in the second set. I had to push him a little bit more just to the limit, and I didn't. I didn't do it. After that, I think he started to feel better and playing at such a great level. That was my biggest mistake today."
When pressed on the issue, Alcaraz admitted he thought the match would be easier against an injured Djokovic.
Alcaraz explained, "It's just about when you seeing someone that is struggling physically a little bit, it's kind of you not playing the same level.
It seems like, okay, it's going to be easier. At the same time in your mind you're thinking, like, Okay, I have not to make mistakes. Probably, you're not hitting the ball at the same way that you were hitting before. I think that's it."
When asked what was different after the second set, Alcaraz said, "I think everybody saw in the second set he's struggling a little bit to moving. I don't know if it was more running to the forehand or running to backhand, but obviously he was struggling.
Then the third and fourth set, I didn't see anything bad from him. So I'm not saying, like, he made a show. I just saying that, I don't know. It's obvious, and everybody saw it, that he's struggling in the second set. Then, the third and fourth set, he showed he was really good."
Even Djokovic admitted to noticing a difference in Alcaraz's game. "No, no, look, I saw it. I saw it," said Djokovic.
The 37-year-old exlained, "I try to use that to my advantage, in a sense, to take the initiative of the rallies and his hesitation. The opponent is going for everything, and then he's staying in the match. Then, all of a sudden, as the match progresses, the opponent feels better.
You're starting to panic a bit with your game. I understand the feeling. Yeah, as I said on the court, I tried to understand how I feel. I didn't feel great the second set, but I went for my shots. I was really close to the line and just had to be more aggressive."
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.