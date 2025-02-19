Venus Williams set to make a wildcard comeback at Indian Wells
Seven-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 Venus Williams has accepted a wildcard to play the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
The 44-year-old has made it clear that she has no clear plans to retire from tennis. Williams played in two tournaments last year, losing in the first rounds of Indian Wells and the Miami Open. However, she still flashes incredible skill and fitness when she competes on the court.
This will mark Williams' tenth career appearance in Indian Wells, having reached the semifinal three times (1998, 2001, 2018) and competing most recently last year as a wild card.
The Southern California native has competed on the WTA Tour for more than 30 years since her debut in 1994. She and her sister, Serena, were trailblazers in the sport and continue to inspire new generations of athletes.
Williams is a former World No. 1 in both singles and doubles and has won a combined 23 Grand Slams across all competitions, including seven in singles, while also winning four Olympic Gold Medals and the 2008 WTA Tour Championships.
The 2025 BNP Paribas Open is scheduled for March 2-16, 2025. Every year, the Coachella Valley transforms into the epicenter of the tennis universe as the best players in the world descend on Indian Wells for what is called "tennis paradise."
