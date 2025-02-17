Novak Djokovic's Lacoste kit for clay court season appears online
The 2025 tennis season is hitting its stride as the world's top players are competing in various tournaments as part of the Middle East Swing. Novak Djokovic is currently in Doha for the Qatar Open after battling back from a hamstring injury.
While it is unfair to the ATP World No. 7 to look too far ahead at his schedule, tennis fans cannot help but be excited about what is in store this Spring.
Clay court season was a rollercoaster of emotions for Djokovic and his fans last year. The 24-time Grand Slam champion tore the meniscus in his right knee during the 2024 French Open but returned in time to win the gold medal at Roland Garros in the Paris Summer Olympics.
Naturally, fans are excited to see Djokovic back on clay courts. Even better, the outfit Djokovic is rumored to be wearing during clay court season has surfaced online.
First spotted on the Lacoste website, then the official tennis subreddit page, and now recirculated online, fans are convinced that Djokovic will wear an orange and white shirt with white shorts throughout this Spring.
The "Lacoste Tennis x Novak Djokovic On Court Polo Shirt" is available in the "Red" colorway for 130 Euros on the Lacoste website. Unfortunately for athletes and fans in the United States, the clay-inspired shirt is not yet available online in North America.
The shirt features the same design as Djokovic's kit from the Australian Open, just with a different color scheme. This polo shirt features an ultra-light 143 gsm stretch jersey and an innovative seamless construction for total freedom of movement.
According to the product descitption, "The large central print, inspired by clay courts, adds an elegant twist to this high-performance piece."
That all but confirms Djokovic will wear the orange-red shirt to match the surface he is playing on this Spring in Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Rome, and Paris.
Djokovic first signed with Lacoste in 2017 and then signed a contract extension in 2021 that runs through 2025. Given the extremely successful partnership, it is safe to assume Djokovic and Lacoste will stay in business together for a long time to come.
Djokovic is currently the World No. 7 with a singles record of 7-2 before the start of the Qatar Open. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
