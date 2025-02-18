Novak Djokovic bounced out of the Qatar Open by Matteo Berrettini
Ever since Novak Djokovic retired due to a hamstring injury in the semifinals of the Australian Open semifinals, fans have eagerly awaited his return to action.
Despite dealing with a significant muscle tear, Djokovic returned ahead of schedule to compete in Doha at the Qatar Open (called the Qatar ExxonMobil Open for sponsorship purposes). The tournament was recently elevated to an ATP 500-level event.
Unfortunately, Djokovic's return to singles play was less than stellar. Matteo Berrettini defeated Djokovic in straight sets: 7-6 (4), 6-2. It was Berrettini's first win against Djokovic after four unsuccessful attempts.
Both players served at a high level. Berrettini hit 13 aces and one double fault to Djokovic's nine aces and one double fault. Berrettini won 85% of his first serves, and Djokovic won 84% of his first serves.
However, Berrettini's power exposed Djokovic's lack of mobility. Additionally, the Italian star was 2/6 on break points to Djokovic's 0/3. Berrettini played more aggressively, with 33 winners and 23 unforced errors to Djokovic's 21 winners and 18 unforced errors.
The quick two-set match lasted only 93 minutes, and now Berretteni is off to face Tallon Griekspoor in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, February 19. Berretteni is the World No. 35 and has a record of 2-3.
Djokovic is the World No. 7 with a record of 7-3. He has now lost back-to-back matches on the ATP tour for just the third time since 2019. Furthermore, it opens up the field in Doha.
