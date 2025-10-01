Qinwen Zheng Opposes Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek on Key Issue
WTA World No.2 Iga Swiatek is currently competing in the China Open. Despite her current hot streak and strong affinity for the Asian Swing, Swiatek believes the WTA schedule needs to be shortened.
Swiatek called the Asian Swing the hardest part of the WTA schedule and continued her campaign for fewer mandatory tournaments. Swiatek got a big boost when ATP World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz came to her defense, saying, "I agree with Iga" when it comes to a shorter schedule.
"I think that the schedule is really tight. They have to do something with the schedule. I think there are too many mandatory tournaments, too many in a row," said Alcaraz.
"They put in some rules that we have to play Master 1000s, 500 tournaments, whatever it is. But there are too many rules that we, as tennis players, are not allowed to have a choice if we have to play or not."
Alcaraz just won the Japan Open, but had to pull out of the Shanghai Masters due to an ankle injury he suffered in Tokyo. While many players are in favor of a shorter schedule, some are happy with the current format.
Qinwen Zheng had to retire in just her second match since Wimbledon earlier this week after aggravating her surgically repaired elbow. It was a massive letdown for the Chinese star playing in Beijing.
However, Zheng struck a combative tone in her post-match press conference. She reiterated that her elbow pain was to be expected and took exception to the idea of a shorter schedule.
When asked about Swiatek's comments, Zheng said, "This is part of the games. As a professional player, this is what it is because we have to play that many tournament because there is in the calendar."
After explaining the difference in their situations, Zheng added, "But I don't think for professional player the calendar is too much because the strongest players survive, and that's the rules in my head."
Any significant changes to the ATP or WTA schedule do not seem imminent, but fans can expect this debate to rage on with players taking differing sides of the issue.
