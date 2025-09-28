Carlos Alcaraz Hits Shot of the Year: "I Just Think I Can Do Everything"
ATP World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz is feeling himself. It's not just the platinum blonde hair, sleeveless shirts, or facial expressions during matches. It is clear that Alcaraz is in the zone, as he said as much on Sunday.
Alcaraz faced a worthy opponent in Brandon Nakashima in the Japan Open quarterfinals. Alcaraz rolled over Nakashima in straight sets: 6-2, 6-4.
The match was full of highlight plays, including a beautiful backhand cross-court shot late in the second set, which some fans are already calling the shot of the year. Check out the social media video shared by the ATP Tour below.
Despite playing on an injured ankle, Alcaraz is flying around the court and playing with unbridled joy. The Spanish superstar has won 41 of his last 43 matches. He discussed his growing confidence during the post-match interview.
"Probably [it's' the best period of my career]. I'm just feeling great on court, every time I step on the court. I just think I can do everything. I'm approaching the end of the season with a lot of confidence, and these kinds of matches, this kind of level, helps a lot to keep the confidence high," explained Alcaraz."
He added, "I'm just trying to set up goals before matches, before tournaments, and trying to follow those goals. I think that helps me a lot to play great tennis and maintain the focus during the match."
Alcaraz improved to 64-6 with his victory against Nakashima. For the first time in his career, he has advanced to the Japan Open semifinals. Alcaraz will face the fourth-seeded Casper Ruud on Monday, September 29.
Even if Alcaraz was not clearly playing with unlimited confidence, he would be considered the favorite against Ruud. Alcaraz holds a 4-1 lead over Ruud in head-to-head matches, with his only loss coming last year in the ATP Finals.
Speaking of the ATP Finals, the year-end tournament looms large over the Asian Swing of the schedule. Currently, World No.2 Jannik Sinner is competing in the China Open.
Alcaraz finally overtook Sinner as the top-ranked player, and the two contemporaries are battling it out down the final stretch of the season.
The Japan Open runs through Sunday, October 5. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
