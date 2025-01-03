Novak Djokovic Upset by World No.293 in Brisbane
The new year is only three days old, and tennis cannot stop giving fans surprises. While the sport has dealt with plenty of drama off the court as of late, the biggest shock came on the court in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Brisbane International.
On Friday, Reilly Opelka defeated Novak Djokovic in a stunning upset. Opelka entered the match as the World No.293 and Djokovic as the World No.7. Yet, Opelka won in straight sets: 7-6(6), 6-3.
Opelka, a 6'11" American, was once ranked as high as World No.17. However, he missed most of the last two seasons dealing with hip and wrist injuries. Meanwhile, Djokovic was using Brisbane to prepare for his run at a 25th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open this month.
"I was just focused on my spots," Opelka said. "If I hit them, it’s hard to get them back. If there’s anyone that can, it’s him." Throughout his on-court interview after the match, Opelka spoke to the challenges of overcoming the injuries and how he looked up to Djokovic.
Opelka said, "I watched Novak become the greatest in my two-year period off. You ask yourself what would Novak be doing in my position. That is the impact he has had on the sport. I stayed the course when I was on crutches and just hoped I would have another chance out here like I had tonight."
Opelka will face Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the semifinals. The rising French superstar won the 2024 ATP Most Improved Player of the Year award and shows no signs of slowing down. Meanwhile, the other semifinal match features Jiri Lehecka against Grigor Dimitrov.
Despite enjoying the biggest win of his career, Opelka remains focused on the Australian Open. "The big show’s in a week," he said.
"Obviously this is great, this is awesome. But this is all prep for Melbourne, and this is just a step along the way. Anyone can do this for a night or two here and there. The difficult part is sustaining it over an 11- month season."
