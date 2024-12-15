Nick Kyrgios Reveals Plan for Beating Jannik Sinner at Australian Open
Controversial tennis star Nick Kyrgios understands the end of his career is near. The 29-year-old admitted that he has less than a year and a half remaining before he retires on the latest episode of the Nothing Major Podcast.
Kyrgios has only played one tournament over the past two years due to injuries and has spent most of his time commenting on the sport on social media or the broadcast booth.
However, the Aussie still wants to win a singles Grand Slam. Nothing would be sweeter for Kyrgios than returning to win the 2025 Australian Open.
Unfortunately, that remains an extremely tall task for Kyrgios. Even though he used his protected ranking to gain an advantage in the draw, Kyrgios would still need to defeat many of the best young players in the game.
That includes ATP World No.1 Jannik Sinner. Over the past four months, Kyrgios has taken a blowtorch to Sinner's reputation on social media over the Italian superstar's ongoing doping scandal.
So, what if Kyrgios has to face the seemingly unstoppable Sinner? He has a plan for that.
"I would just get every single person in the crowd to get on him. I would just turn it into an absolute riot," said Kyrgios. "All respect would go out the window, and I would just do anything to win."
Kyrgios and Sinner have only faced off on the tennis court once before. Sinner defeated Kyrgios in straight sets in the Round of 16 at the 2022 Miami Open.
Kyrgios has a career singles record of 205-114 and hit his all-time high ranking of World No.13 in October 2016. To help prepare for his comeback season, Kyrgios has already committed to playing in the Brisbane International during the first week of January 2025.
