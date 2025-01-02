Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Beats Frances Tiafoe in Brisbane
Once again, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Frances Tiafoe met on the court wearing the same Nike outfit, and the results were the same as they had been two months before at the 2024 Rolex Paris Masters.
On Thursday, Mpetshi Perricard defeated Tiafoe in straight sets in the Round of 16 at the 2025 Brisbane International: 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Despite not winning any sets, Tiafoe played well in the hard-fought match. Unfortunately for his opponents, Mpetshi Perricard is proving that he is more than just a player with a powerful serve.
Mpetshi Perricard hit 20 aces to Tiafoe's six. Additionally, the Frenchman was 1/3 on break points to the American's 0/2 in crucial spots.
When asked about his fast start to the game, Mpetshi Perricard said, "I was very warm from the first game. I didn't see the speed of the serves, but over 230 KMH is very fast, so I am pleased."
Last year, Mpetshi Perricard soared up the rankings from ATP World No.206 to No.31. The 21-year-old won the 2024 ATP Most Improved Player of the Year award in December.
Picking up where he left off, Mpetshi Perricard defeated Nick Kyrgios in the first round of the Brisbane International earlier this week. Now, he is preparing for his fourth quarterfinal appearance at the tour level.
Mpetshi Perricard will face Jakub Mensik in the quarterfinals and likely Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.