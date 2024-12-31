Lorenzo Musetti Ditches Nike for ASICS in 2025
Lorenzo Musetti enjoyed another strong year in 2024. The Italian tennis star finished as the ATP World No.17 with a singles record of 40-28. Now, Musetti is preparing for the next important chapter of his career.
The 22-year-old is playing in the Bank of China Hong Kong Tennis Open. To get his new season started on the right foot, Musetti appears to be soft-launching a new sponsorship.
Multiple tennis reporters have shared pictures and videos of Musetti wearing ASICS apparel and footwear in Hong Kong. He was worn Nike on the ATP Tour, but 2024 will soon be over for parts of the globe. It is likely that Musetti's Nike contract concludes at the end of this calendar year.
Further adding to the speculation, the official ASICS Tennis social media team teased an exciting announcement with an Instagram post earlier this week.
The video showed ASICS gear sitting on a tennis court bench next to the Italian flag. The audio was taken from the television broadcast of Musetti's 2024 Wimbledon semifinal match against Novak Djokovic.
Musetti is the second-highest-ranked Italian player, behind Jannik Sinner, who is a Nike athlete. Meanwhile, compatriots Flavio Cobolli (On), Matteo Berrettini (HUGO BOSS/ASICS), and Matteo Arnaldi (Le Coq Sportif) are all represented by competing sportswear companies.
Almost all of the other men's Italian players wear different brands on the court. It speaks to the growing popularity and star power the sport enjoys in Italy. If Musetti continues to improve, he could garner even more sponsorships.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.