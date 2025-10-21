Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Paris Masters, ATP Finals in Question
On Saturday afternoon, Novak Djokovic retired after a first-set tiebreak against Taylor Fritz in the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia. While the extent of Djokovic's injuries is unknown, his most recent scheduling move indicates some severity.
For the second consecutive year, Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Rolex Paris Masters. The Serbian superstar has not yet provided an official reason for his decision. Djokovic will be replaced by Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi.
Djokovic does not like to publicly complain about injuries or illness, but the 38-year-old battled both during the Asian Swing of the ATP tournament. He was visibly unwell during his semifinal run at the Shanghai Masters.
Additionally, Djokovic recently waded into the scheduling debate, which has flared up once again. Many players are calling for a shortened season, but the most accomplished men's player of all time chastised them for their lack of unity and organization.
The Paris Masters 1000 event runs from October 27 - November 2. While the annual indoor hard-court tournament has moved from Accor Arena (Bercy) to Paris La Défense Arena, the seven-time Paris Masters champion is no stranger to the tournament.
Speaking at a media event in Riyadh, Djokovic made it clear that his goal is to play tennis for longer than expected. Yet, the 24-time Grand Slam champion continues to keep fans guessing with scheduling quirks.
Djokovic is still confirmed to play the Hellenic Championship (ATP 250 Athens) from November 2 - 8. However, his participation in the ATP Finals in Turin remains in question. The year-end tournament runs from November 9 - 16.
Currently, Djokovic is the ATP World No. 5 with a record of 35-11 with one singles title (the ATP 250 Geneva) this year. However, he is ranked third in the ATP Race to Turin.
If Djokovic competes in the hard-court tournament at the end of the year, he would be considered an underdog against the top two players, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.
Djokovic is 0-2 against Sinner and 1-1 against Alcaraz this season. It feels like a long time ago, but Djokovic did defeat Alcaraz in the Australian Open before eventually retiring mid-match against Alexander Zverev in the semifinals. Since then, Djokovic has rarely played at 100% strength.
Fans can expect an exciting final month of the season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.