Rafael Nadal Narrates Epic Trailer for Roland Garros 2025
The French Open will never be the same without Rafael Nadal. This year's edition of Roland Garros will be especially difficult for fans as it is the first time Nadal has competed since he won the Grand Slam in his 2005 debut.
However, the presence of the 14-time French Open winner will always be felt around the tournament grounds.
To help build hype for this year's tournament, Nadal was selected to narrate the first official trailer for Roland Garros 2025.
Tennis fans were pleasantly surprised to hear Nadal's voice narrating the 45-second hype video published on the tournament's official social media channels. Check out the official trailer below.
Nadal's voice can be heard over cinematic highlights from the tournament: "Only where love is written in capital letters. Only the clay where champions fight. Only the glide, the power. Only the endurance until the night."
"Only where tennis and everyone rhyme. Only where hats fit all heads. Only where the clay marks passion in red. Only where rituals leave a trace. Only a stage for courage and fire, only here where all dreams transpire. Only at Roland-Garros," Nadal concluded.
Tennis fans can expect more of the sport's history to unfold in dramatic fashion at Roland Garros this year. Reigning champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek face a challenging field of contenders.
Roland Garros runs from May 25 -June 8. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Coco Gauff defeated Emma Raducanu in straight sets at the Italian Open.
Peyton Stearns outlasted Naomi Osaka in a match full of distractions.
Novak Djokovic spotted in a knee brace ahead of the Geneva Open.
Jannik Sinner explained why he prefers to wear dark colors on the tennis court.
Iga Swiatek explained what went wrong in the Italian Open and briefly discussed Roland Garros.