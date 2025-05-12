Naomi Osaka Loses Wild Match to Peyton Stearns in Italian Open
There was no shortage of distractions during Monday's fourth-round match between Naomi Osaka and Peyton Stearns at the Italian Open (Internazionali BNL d'Italia).
A midmatch flyover from Frecce Tricolori (Italy's national air force display team), an unsportsmanlike conduct warning from Osaka, and Stearns vomiting on the side of the court summed up the wild match in Rome.
Somehow, all of that chaos overshadowed the third set tie-break. In the end, Stearns defeated Osaka in a 2-hour and 41-minute slugfest: 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(4).
Both players entered today's match riding hot streaks. Osaka had won eight straight matches (all on clay), and Stearns had just upset the fifth-seeded Madison Keys in the previous round.
Osaka reminded fans that she has the best serve on the WTA Tour, tallying ten aces and zero double faults. She landed 65% of her first serves and won points on 77% and 57% of her first and second serves.
Stearns hit six aces and three double faults. She landed 60% of her first serves and won points on 75% and 49% of her first and second serves.
Osaka had 26 winners and 29 unforced errors, while Stearns had 32 winners and 33 unforced errors. However, Stearns was 3/3 in break point opportunities compared to Osaka, who was 3/10.
After the match, a winded Stearns admitted that she was more focused on not vomiting during the tiebreaker. "I think in the tiebreaker I was just trying not to throw up in the middle of the court. I wasn't feeling the best. But I dug so deep. I don't think I've dug that deep in a while."
Osaka falls to 17-6 on the season and will begin preparing for Roland Garros later this month. Stearns improves to 15-11 and will face the winner of Elina Svitolina and Danielle Collins in the quarterfinal tomorrow.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Novak Djokovic spotted in a knee brace ahead of the Geneva Open.
Jannik Sinner explained why he prefers to wear dark colors on the tennis court.
Jannik Sinner gets "Popemobile" ride past fans at the Italian Open.
Iga Swiatek explained what went wrong in the Italian Open and briefly discussed Roland Garros.
Iga Swiatek refuted reports that she is considering skipping Wimbledon.