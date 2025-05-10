Iga Swiatek Reacts to Italian Open Loss – Shuts Down Roland Garros Talk

WOW.



Danielle Collins defeats Iga Swiatek, champion here in 2021, 2022 and 2024, 6-1, 7-5, to reach the last 16 in Rome.



Swiatek will drop to world #4 at best and arrive Roland Garros without any title in the last 12 months 😱. pic.twitter.com/5v0xlhlrhM