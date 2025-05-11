Novak Djokovic Spotted in Knee Brace Ahead of Geneva Open
Novak Djokovic's quest for a 100th career title has gone on far longer than the legendary tennis player expected. Even worse, Djokovic's season has gone from bad to worse as he has struggled immensely on clay courts.
Currently, Djokovic is riding a three-match losing streak and is 0-2 on clay. Following his early exit at the Madrid Open, Djokovic unexpectedly pulled out of this week's Italian Open without providing a reason.
We may now have an explanation, as a new picture from Sport Klub show Djokovic wearing a knee brace. In fact, it is the same brace he wore on his right knee during the latter half of the 2024 ATP season.
Last year, Djokovic tore his meniscus in the French Open and made an incredible return to finish the year on a strong note. However, the 24-time Grand Slam champion kept the brace on his knee for the remainder of the year.
Unfortunately, Djokovic appears to be struggling with the same knee again. So far, Djokovic and his camp have not provided any information on the injury.
Fans can expect Djokovic to be asked about the issue before the start of the Geneva Open. Djokovic accepted a wildcard spot for the ATP 250 tournament that runs from May 18-24.
Currently, Djokovic is the World No. 6 with a record of 12-7 with zero titles. He needs just one tournament title to become the third men's player to reach 100 career single titles (joining Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer).
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Jannik Sinner explained why he prefers to wear dark colors on the tennis court.
Jannik Sinner gets "Popemobile" ride past fans at the Italian Open.
Iga Swiatek explained what went wrong in the Italian Open and briefly discussed Roland Garros.
Iga Swiatek refuted reports that she is considering skipping Wimbledon.