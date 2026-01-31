Rafael Nadal Picks Sides in Alcaraz-Djokovic Australian Open Final

The highly anticipated 2026 Australian Open men's finals match is just hours away. Either Carlos Alcaraz picks up his 7th Grand Slam title or Novak Djokovic gets his 25th Grand Slam title. Either way, history will be made, and Rafael Nadal is excited.

On Sunday morning, the Spanish media outlet Punto de Break published an exclusive interview with Nadal. In it, the 22-time Grand Slam champion shared his thoughts on the tournament. Even better, Nadal revealed who he will support between Alcaraz and Djokovic.

Rafael Nadal Supports Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

"Honestly, I have mixed feelings because my history with Novak is spectacular," explained Nadal. "We have been competing at the highest level for many years, and I wish him all the best. Honestly, if he won, I would be very happy for him."

Nadal continued, "But, on the other hand, Carlos is my compatriot, and we have shared important things in the Olympic Games; I have to support him. In any case, there will be no drama for me, no matter what."

Nadal's History with Alcaraz and Djokovic

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal the 2024 Six Kings Slam exhibition. | IMAGO / Xinhua

It comes as no surprise that Nadal feels that he has to support Alcaraz. The two Spaniards have a strong friendship and a history of representing their country as teammates in international play. While Alcaraz might be more versatile on different surfaces, he shares many similarities with the "King of Clay."

Meanwhile, Nadal and Djokovic have grown into friends and share a great deal of mutual admiration. After retiring in 2024, it is easy to understand why Nadal would not mind seeing Djokovic win one more Grand Slam title in the twilight of his career.

Alcaraz vs. Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the 2025 US Open. | IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

Alcaraz and Djokovic have faced each other nine times, with Djokovic holding a 5-4 lead. Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in their last meeting in the 2025 US Open quarterfinal, getting revenge for his loss to the Serbian superstar in the 2025 Australian Open semifinal.

Alcaraz and Djokovic will face off in the final on the hard courts of Rod Laver Arena at 3:30 a.m. EST on Sunday, February 1.

