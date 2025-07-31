Carlos Alcaraz Gears Up for Late Hard Court Season Run
If fans sense a lack of star power in the North American hard court swing of the ATP and WTA schedules, they are not mistaken.
After grueling campaigns on clay and grass, many of the top-ranked players are taking their time returning to action. They are either recovering from the daunting schedule or rehabilitating injuries.
For example, ATP World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz has not played a match since his loss to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final on July 13. Alcaraz dealt with minor injuries, but more so, played a lot of long matches this summer.
Alcaraz never committed to the DC Open and then pulled out of the Toronto Masters. That results in almost a full month off before the start of the Cincinnati Open.
Luckily for fans who miss Alcaraz's exciting play style and bubbly personality, the Spanish superstar was spotted training on hard courts this week.
The video showed a noticeably refreshed Alcaraz bouncing around during practice under the watchful eyes of his coaching staff.
Alcaraz worked out with Dani Merdia on the hard courts of the Carlos Alcaraz Academy. Merdia thanked Alcaraz on social media, "Preparing these days with Carlos Alcaraz for my first GS, thanking him and his entire team."
Alcaraz has a record of 48-6 with five singles titles (including one Grand Slam at Roland Garros). While it has already been an incredibly successful season for Alcaraz, there is no doubt that he wants to make a strong run through the last Grand Slam of the year.
