Joao Fonseca Opens Up on "Very Strange" 2025 Season

After winning the 2024 Next Gen ATP Finals at the end of the season, it's possible Joao Fonseca had high hopes for the 2025 season. That said, he probably didn't imagine he'd be one of the most dominating, most impressive players on tour last season.

Fonseca appeared on the Inside-In Tennis Podcast to discuss his successful year, his life as a tennis professional, and what he hopes for 2026.

When asked about his success in 2025, the 19-year-old Brazil international stated, though glad, he was too caught up in his professional life, in the constant travelling, to truly realize what he was achieving.

"It's very strange," Fonseca said. "When you win titles, and you keep [playing] week after week, from tournament to tournament, country after country, you can't enjoy a lot when you win."

Fonseca played in ATP and Challenger-level events throughout the entirety of the year. His biggest wins of the year came at the Argentina Open (ATP 250) and later at the Swiss Indoors (ATP 500).

"When we ended the year, I go two weeks' vacation, and I just reflected a bit," Fonseca told Inside-In. "How was the year? It's just amazing to see the great achievements I did, but at the same time, [I'm] looking forward to the next year."

Fonseca spoke on the support of his family throughout 2025, explaining that they were an immense source of support, even for his mental health.

The young Brazilian wasted no time in taking home his first ATP title of the year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, against an in-form Francisco Cerundolo.

"Unbelievable week, even in Argentina, there are some Brazilians cheering for me," Fonseca reportedly said post-match. "That's just amazing. Every Brazilian, everyone from their country, wants this support from your own country. For me, this [moment] that I'm living is just unbelievable."

In October 2025, Fonseca defeated Davidovich Fokina to secure his second ATP title of the year. The win saw the Brazilian jump to 24 in the world, his highest ranking yet.

Fonseca shared with Inside-In that he fully intends to try, through "super difficult," to become the world No. 1. As the Australian Open approaches, some are concerned with Fonseca's health, as he recently pulled out of the Brisbane International; however, that simply may be the teenager's ploy to keep his body in top condition before the year's first Grand Slam.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

More Tennis News

New Balance unveils its 2026 Australian Open Collection.

Tennis fans react to Iga Swiatek's On kit for the Australian Open.

Eva Lys has left ASICS after her breakout 2025 WTA season.

Coco Gauff called out US tennis fans for their lack of support at tournaments.