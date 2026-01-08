Qinwen Zheng's Australian Open Decision Reshapes the Draw

Just two years removed from her first and only Grand Slam finals appearance in Melbourne, Qinwen Zheng has pulled out of the 2026 Australian Open.

"After careful evaluation by my team and following medical advice, unfortunately, I will be withdrawing from the 2026 Australian Open," Zheng wrote in an Instagram story.

"Making this decision has been incredibly difficult for me. Melbourne is my 'lucky place,' where I won my first Grand Slam main draw match and where I had my best experience. I have a special connection to this place, and I was very eager to start my new season at the Melbourne Park."

"Although my recovery is progressing well and my off-season has gone smoothly, to play a Grand Slam requires players to maintain an extreme competitive condition. Currently, I have not yet reached my best condition that I have set for myself."

After a breakout 2024 season that included a gold medal for China at the Paris Summer Olympics, a nagging elbow injury derailed Zheng's 2025 campaign.

After losing in the first round of Wimbledon, Zheng underwent surgery on her right elbow on July 18. She explained that she had been dealing with "persistent pain" in the joint "over the past months" and the procedure was a "necessary step toward a better version of myself on court."

While many fans and media expected Zheng's 2025 season to end there, she returned for the Asian Swing of the schedule, but her elbow pain flared up again. Zheng retired mid-match at the China Open and later withdrew from the Wuhan Open, the Ningbo Open, and the Toray Pan Pacific.

Novak Djokovic publicly encouraged Zheng to take her time in recovery, and build a solid physical foundation for her promising career. Perhaps, she is heeding his advice.

"Currently, I have not yet reached my best condition that I have set for myself. I can’t thank everyone enough for their continued support and am very much looking forward to being 100% back on the court and having a strong 2026 season."



Either way, Zheng was once the WTA World No. 4 and has slid down to No. 24. She could have been a dark horse in the Australian Open draw, or at least a challenging early-round opponent for another top-ranked player.

In the wake of Zheng's absence, players ranked behind Zheng will move up in the draw. Paula Badosa, Marta Kostyuk, Dayana Yastremska, Sofia Kenin, and Emma Raducanu's positioning in the draw just got a tiny bit easier.

Additionally, Polina Kudermetova, previously the first alternate, will replace Zheng in the main draw. Meanwhile, Veronika Erjavec becomes the next alternate, followed by Great Britain's Katie Boulter.

The Australian Open's main draw kicks off on Sunday, January 18. The action concludes for the women on Saturday, January 31, and the men on Sunday, February 1.

