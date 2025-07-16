Zverev Thinks He Can 'Spoil Party' for Sinner and Alcaraz
It is clear that a generational torch has been passed from the Big Three to the New Two. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are well-positioned to dominate men's tennis for many years to come.
The Lost Generation of Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and Taylor Fritz will most likely be a footnote in ATP history. However, Zverev sounds more confident than ever.
Despite a shocking first-round upset at Wimbledon followed by a brave admission of mental health issues, the German star thinks he has what it takes to dethrone Sinner and Alcaraz.
"Maybe it hasn't been my best year, but I don't think I'm as far away as some people may think," Zverev told Kevin Palmer in an interview for Tennis365.
"At the moment, Carlos is the kind of the star boy now. He just brings great energy to the court, and along with Jannik, they are the players to beat. I just hope to spoil their party a little bit, and I think I can do that.
"Carlos is a great guy. He is fun to be around, and he always has a smile on his face. If he can avoid any controversies, he is going to be very, very loved by tennis fans."
Zverev is the ATP World No. 3 with a record of 35-14 with one title this season. Zverev holds a 4-3 advantage over Sinner and a 6-5 edge over Alcaraz in head-to-head matches.
In other Zverev news, the 28-year-old was seen training with Toni Nadal at the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy earlier this week.
After his Wimbledon loss, Zverev was asked about adding a new coach to his staff. "Possibly. As I said, it's a different feeling right now for me," said Zverev. "I can't speak for the moment. But I think I'll have answers by Canada."
Zverev's next scheduled tournament is the ATP Masters 1000 event in Toronto (National Bank Open Presented by Rogers), which starts July 27.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Nike posted a three-word message after Jannik Sinner won Wimbledon.
Jannik Sinner defeats Carlos Alcaraz to win Wimbledon 2025.
Shop the Nike outfits worn by Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2025.
Shop Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova's Wimbledon outfits.
Iga Swiatek told the Polish Media to back off after Wimbledon.