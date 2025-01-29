Stefanos Tsitsipas Invites Fans to His Inner Circle for Monthly Subscription
The calendar flipping over did nothing to help Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek tennis star carried his visibly bad vibes from 2024 straight into 2025.
So far, Tsitsipas has a singles record of 1-2, sinking down to World No. 13 in the latest ATP Rankings. However, Tsitsipas continues to grow his brand and wants fans to take part in his journey.
This week, Tsitsipas uploaded a new video to his official YouTube page titled "Join My Inner Circle." In the 51-second video, Tsitsipas pitched the opportunity for fans to get a closer look at all of his behind-the-scenes action as part of a monthly subscription.
"Hello, guys. Stefanos Tsitsipas, here. I'm really excited to announce YouTube memberships as part of my channel. As much as you guys know, I love creating videos and showing you around my life; this is a nice, great opportunity to start fresh."
The 26-year-old continued, "And throw in life Q&As, live streams, and exclusive videos that I just tailored and made for you. So, I really hope you subscribe because I have a lot of exciting new videos coming up in the next couple of months, and I would like you to join my world.
Stay informed about what is happening in my life, and I'm going to make sure I deliver the best videos possible," concluded Tsitsipas.
Tsitsipas currently has approximately 185,000 subscribers on his official YouTube page. For tennis fans in the United States, the monthly subscription costs $10 USD.
This announcement came a few days after Tsitsipas launched a similar subscription service on his official Instagram account.
He captioned the social media post, "Ready to level up your Instagram game? Join my exclusive community for massive giveaways, behind-the-scenes moments, epic chats, and more. Think VIP access… but cooler. Don’t just follow - subscribe and be part of something special!"
