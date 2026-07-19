Stefanos Tsitsipas Wins Gstaad; Paula Badosa Avoids DQ

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa's tennis careers will forever be linked, even if they are no longer in a relationship. While we hated to see the tennis power couple breakup last year, it appears both of them are finding their groove again on the court.

The grass court season just ended last week, and many players have begun preparing for the consequential North American hard court swing. However, Tsitsipas are both back on clay and finding success. Below is a breakdown of what tennis fans must know.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Wins EFG Swiss Open Gstaad

Champion Again! 🏆



The moment Tsitsipas became the first Greek player to win Gstaad!#SwissOpenGstaad pic.twitter.com/QBDehf5uZ8 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 19, 2026

Tsitsipas defeated Raphael Collignon in the 2026 EFG Swiss Open Gstaad final: 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-3. Tsitsipas' victory at the ATP 250 event marked his first title since Dubai in March 2025. Since then, the Greek star has had to overcome injuries, coaching changes, and family issues.

Tsitsipas entered the event unseeded and ranked as the ATP World No. 85 with a singles record of 17-15. It was a far cry from when he ranked third in the world in August 2021.

"It's a crazy feeling right now," Tsitsipas said during his victory speech. "I survived a marathon, and it was a long week. I played some crazy matches in the past couple of days… Every single match felt like it was never finished, and somehow I managed to convert every single time and get the victory."

Turns out, determination can move mountains. ⛰️



Very, very happy to lift my 13th ATP title in Gstaad! pic.twitter.com/0F2dKKtejv — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@stefanos) July 19, 2026

Tsitsipas benefited from the top three players suffering early upsets, but he should be commended for this achievement. He spoke on the importance of the moment after the match.

"Today I couldn't be more blessed, couldn't be more happy," Tsitsipas said. "It's been an incredible effort from my side to go out there and do that over and over again. I've dealt with some pain in the past couple of days. So I've had to withstand a lot of different things. The result was obviously the best thing I would have imagined at the beginning of the week."

Paula Badosa Avoids Disqualification and Makes Iasi Open Final

Paula Badosa was very, very lucky not to get disqualified at WTA 250 Iasi today...https://t.co/S21BRVhuwf — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 19, 2026

Meanwhile, Badosa defeated Tamara Zidanšek in the 2026 UniCredit Iasi Open semifinal: 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(1). However, she could have easily been disqualified during the match. After missing an overhead smash, Badosa threw her racket toward the crowd. Luckily, no one was hurt. However, many tennis fans on social media said Badosa should have been disqualified.

Badosa is scheduled to face unseeded Mayar Sherif in the final today after Sherif upset third-seeded Oleksandra Oliynykova yesterday. However, rain has delayed the match Iasi. Winning the WTA 250 tournament would do a lot to help Badosa, who has also had to overcome well-documented injury problems.

Safe to say they won't be playing in Iasi for some time.



Forecast showing 8-9pm it should be clear. pic.twitter.com/DArfLd6Qfv — Tennis Updates (@TennisUpdates26) July 19, 2026

Badosa entered the tournament as the WTA World No. 115 with a singles record of 16-15. The Spanish star was once the second-ranked player in the world in April 2022.

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