Paula Badosa Fires Back at Fan Questioning Her Injuries

The prevailing theme of the WTA's Middle East Swing has been players' health. Withdrawals and walkovers have wreaked havoc on the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (Dubai WTA 1000).

Some of the players dropping out of the tournament are dealing with acute injuries, while others are managing chronic pain. Spanish superstar Paula Badosa falls in the second category.

After racing out to an early 4-1 lead over Elina Svitolina in their Round of 32 showdown, Badosa lost the opening set 4-6. Badosa received treatment for her right thigh during the changeover before deciding to retire from the match.

Luckily, it was not her chronic back injury that caused the problem. However, Badosa was clearly frustrated as she sounded off on a fan on social media who accused her of disrespecting the game.

"You have no idea what it's like to live with a chronic injury and still choose to keep going," replied Badosa. "To wake up everyday not knowing how your body will respond, searching for solutions, and fighting for something you love and give everything even when it's so difficult."

Badosa continued, "Trust me, I'm the first one suffering with pain and having endless nightmares to try to find solutions every single day, and for me after all stepping on a tennis court, makes worth everything every time. So I'll keep trying. Because it's all about trying, and that won't change. I'll always try one more time."

"I'm doing this for my passion and for myself. And if there's even a 1% chance to keep going, I'll take it. That's just how I see and understand life. If you don't like it, you don't have to follow me. And I'm so sorry to inform you, I won't retire, so you'll keep seeing me for a while. Change channel next time."

Badosa added a follow-up post, "But anyways, I want to thank the people who always supports me no matter what. Thank you for being with me in this journey, and sorry for giving you this tough times. Hopefully, sun will shine soon."

Badosa is currently the WTA world No. 70 with a singles record of 2-4. Her next tournament will be the BNP Paris Open at Indian Wells. In our December interview with Badosa, she said the Sunshine Swing was her favorite part of the WTA calendar.

