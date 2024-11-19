The ATP Releases Final Top 10 Rankings of 2024
The 2024 ATP season ended with a bang in Turin, Italy. An already historic tournament took on new meaning when Jannik Sinner clinched the title in front of a raucous crowd cheering on the Italian sports hero.
The ATP season offered plenty of exciting play and storylines for tennis fans. With the final results in, the ATP has released its year-end top-ten rankings. Below is a breakdown of what fans must know about the final rankings.
1. Jannik Sinner
Record: 69-6
Titles: 8
Points: 11,830
Tournaments Played: 17
Age: 23
2. Alexander Zverev
Record: 69-21
Titles: 2
Points: 7,915
Tournaments Played: 21
Age: 27
3. Carlos Alcaraz
Record: 53-13
Titles: 4
Points: 7,010
Tournaments Played: 18
Age: 21
4. Taylor Fritz
Record: 5,100
Titles: 2
Points: 5,100
Tournaments Played: 22
Age: 27
5. Daniil Medvedev
Record: 46-21
Titles: 0
Points: 5,030
Tournaments Played: 17
Age: 28
6. Casper Ruud
Record: 51-25
Titles: 2
Points: 4,255
Tournaments Played: 25
Age: 25
7. Novak Djokovic
Record: 37-9
Titles: 1
Points: 3,910
Tournaments Played: 18
Age: 37
8. Andrey Rublev
Record: 43-26
Titles: 2
Points: 3,760
Tournaments Played: 27
Age: 27
9. Alex de Minaur
Record: 47-19
Titles: 2
Points: 3,760
Tournaments Played: 23
Age: 25
10. Grigor Dimitrov
Record: 46-18
Titles: 1
Points: 3,350
Tournaments Played: 19
Age: 33
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.