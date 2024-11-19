Serve On SI

The ATP Releases Final Top 10 Rankings of 2024

Several players gained and lost ground in the final ATP Rankings of 2024.

Pat Benson

Aug 2, 2024; Paris, France; Novak Djokovic (SRB) reacts after a point against Lorenzo Musetti (not pictured) during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros.
Aug 2, 2024; Paris, France; Novak Djokovic (SRB) reacts after a point against Lorenzo Musetti (not pictured) during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The 2024 ATP season ended with a bang in Turin, Italy. An already historic tournament took on new meaning when Jannik Sinner clinched the title in front of a raucous crowd cheering on the Italian sports hero.

The ATP season offered plenty of exciting play and storylines for tennis fans. With the final results in, the ATP has released its year-end top-ten rankings. Below is a breakdown of what fans must know about the final rankings.

1. Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner holds the US Open trophy.
Jannik Sinner clinched the top spot in the final ATP Rankings. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Record: 69-6

Titles: 8

Points: 11,830

Tournaments Played: 17

Age: 23

2. Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev celebrates a point.
Alexander Zverev stayed at No. 2 in the final ATP Rankings. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Record: 69-21

Titles: 2

Points: 7,915

Tournaments Played: 21

Age: 27

3. Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after a win.
Carlos Alcaraz stayed at No. 3 in the final ATP Rankings. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Record: 53-13

Titles: 4

Points: 7,010

Tournaments Played: 18

Age: 21

4. Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz celebrates after a win.
Taylor Fritz climbed to No. 4 in the final ATP Rankings. / Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Record: 5,100

Titles: 2

Points: 5,100

Tournaments Played: 22

Age: 27

5. Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev yells at the umpire.
Daniil Medvedev fell to No. 5 in the final ATP Rankings. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Record: 46-21

Titles: 0

Points: 5,030

Tournaments Played: 17

Age: 28

6. Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud celebrates after a point.
Casper Ruud rose to No.6 in the final ATP Rankings. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Record: 51-25

Titles: 2

Points: 4,255

Tournaments Played: 25

Age: 25

7. Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic questions a call during a match.
Novak Djokovic fell to No. 7 in the final ATP Rankings. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Record: 37-9

Titles: 1

Points: 3,910

Tournaments Played: 18

Age: 37

8. Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev questions a call during a match.
Andrey Rublev remained at No. 8 in the final ATP Rankings. / David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Record: 43-26

Titles: 2

Points: 3,760

Tournaments Played: 27

Age: 27

9. Alex de Minaur

Alex de Minaur celebrates after a victory.
Alex de Minaur stayed at No. 9 in the final ATP Rankings. / Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Record: 47-19

Titles: 2

Points: 3,760

Tournaments Played: 23

Age: 25

10. Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov pumps his fist after a point.
Grigor Dimitrov stayed at No. 10 in the final ATP Rankings. / Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Record: 46-18

Titles: 1

Points: 3,350

Tournaments Played: 19

Age: 33

