Jannik Sinner Explains 2025 Goals & Defending Grand Slam Titles
Jannik Sinner just completed one of the most dominant seasons in men's tennis history. The Italian superstar finished the year with a record of 69-6 with eight singles titles (including two Grand Slams and the ATP Finals).
The 22-year-old compiled a long list of accomplishments and broken records this year. Before he could even dry off from sweat and champagne following his victory over Taylor Fritz, reporters at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, were eager to gain insight about Sinner's goals for next year.
When asked what he wanted to achieve next season and what parts of his game needed improvement, Sinner answered, "I actually believe there is still gap of improvement. I mean, today I served very, very good at times, which was not the case throughout the whole tournament. There are still certain shots and points what I can make sometimes better, but they are small details."
Sinner continued, "The higher you play level-wise, the more details make the difference. I'm not looking about being the first whatever. It's just stats what's not written. Me, I always try to improve as a player and trying to understand what I can do better.
This week was something where I always felt the ball very good. Even in practice sessions, it was very smooth going. The connection with the crowd was very nice. Let's see what's coming next year. The future nobody can predict."
For the first time in his career, Sinner will have to defend a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January. When asked how he would approach that challenge, Sinner gave a candid answer.
"I mean, in the same way as I did this year… keeping calm, having my connection with my team, taking it seriously but also relaxed, in both ways. You need to have a good balance. Then we see how it goes. There are going to be many, many first times in our life.
It doesn't matter if it's a Grand Slam or something else. You just have to be yourself as a player in this case and trying to understand if it works or if it doesn't..."
Sinner continued, "I don't know how I am going to react in Melbourne, how I am going to play. For sure I'm going to prepare it in the best possible way. Like every tournament, we try to prepare it, and then we see. I always say tennis is unpredictable. You never know what can happen. So it's going to be all good if mentally you're in a good place.
