Alexander Zverev Reveals Jannik Sinner's Message After Australian Open Final
The tennis world got all it could ask for in the men's singles tournament at the 2025 Australian Open. The top two ranked players in the world faced off at full health in front of a crowd full of fans.
Unfortunately, the gulf between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev is still quite large. Sinner defeated Zverev in straight sets. Zverev could barely contain his emotions during and after losing the match.
After winning his third Grand Slam singles title, Sinner offered an optimistic message to Zverev, who is still without a Major championship. Sinner put his hands on Zverev's shoulders and shared a genuine comment that could not be heard on the court.
Speaking with the media in his post-match press conference, Zverev revealed what Sinner told him after their final match. "I was quite emotional also in that stage. I think he saw that. He said that I will definitely lift one of those trophies in my career. I'm too good not to. That's his words."
Zverev continued, "Yeah, it was a little bit of a tough moment for me because I really went in the final and also the preparation today. I really thought I had a very good chance because I was feeling good. I was feeling the ball quite well. I was feeling like I can compete, yeah."
Zverev concluded by saying what we all know, "So it was just a difficult moment for me. I mean, now, for the third time, seeing somebody lift the trophy, me standing next to that is difficult because there's nothing more I want than to be able to hold one of those trophies in my hands."
Zverev is now 0-3 in Grand Slam finals but has had good results in other finals matches. The German star is 2-0 in ATP Finals, 7-5 in Masters 1000s, 5-4 in ATP 500s, 8-2 in ATP 250s, and 1-0 in Olympic finals.
Thanks to his success at every other level, it is possible that Zverev could go down as the best men's player to never win a Grand Slam. However, Zverev has overcome injuries and still has a few years left in his prime, so it is not a foregone conclusion.
