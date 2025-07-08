Trinity Rodman Slams Wimbledon Coverage for Dennis Rodman Talk
On Monday afternoon, Ben Shelton pulled off a comeback victory over Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon: 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (1), 7-5.
The win marks Shelton's first time advancing to the quarterfinals, and a major achievement for the American tennis star whose father made a name for himself during his playing days at Wimbledon.
At just 22 years old, Shelton is very family-oriented. His parents, sister, and girlfriend attend as many matches as possible. Sometimes, his sister, Emma, even gets hilarious shout-outs after the matches that result in boos from the crowd.
However, Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, is over some of the attention she is receiving during the television broadcast. The U.S. soccer star cannot escape the shadow of her estranged father, NBA legend Dennis Rodman.
Rodman issued a statement on her Instagram story (image above). "For those who don't know...my name is TRINITY not Tiffany [laughing emojis]."
She continued, "Also, for Ben's matches he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad..."
"My dads not even in MY life no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don't even want him talked about during mine. It's him and his loved ones' moment. Thank you," concluded Rodman.
Many sports fans on social media empathize with Rodman. She has dealt with awkward questions and statements about her father throughout her entire career as a professional soccer player, and it is now seeping into Shelton's big moment at Wimbledon.
Shelton faces the top-ranked Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, July 9. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your tennis news from the tennis court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Jannik Sinner reveals his game plan for Ben Shelton at Wimbledon.
Wimbledon Day 8: Five players reach their first Wimbledon quarterfinals.
Wimbledon Day 7: Alcaraz, Sabalenka, and Fritz cruise into the quarterfinals.
Iga Swiatek wants Prince William and Taylor Swift in Wimbledon Royal Box.
Novak Djokovic took flight in the "point of the year" at Wimbledon.