The US Open Mixed Doubles Championship Features Tennis Dream Teams
In February, the US Open announced its plans to overhaul the mixed doubles event for 2025. The tournament was moved up from the third week to the first week of the year's final Grand Slam, and spread out over two days from August 19-20.
Thanks to the new format, the world's biggest stars will compete during US Open Fan Week, with the winning team taking home $1 million in prize money.
According to the tournament organizers, 16 teams had entered as of 5:00 p.m. EST on June 16. The entry window will close on July 28 at 12:00 EST, when the top eight teams with the best combined singles ranking will officially be in the field/draw via direct acceptance.
The remaining eight teams will be determined via wild card and announced on a date to follow. As for now, below are the 16 teams (listed by combined singles ranking):
- Emma Navarro and Jannik Sinner
- Zheng Qinwen and Jack Draper
- Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul
- Jasmine Paolini and Lorenzo Musetti
- Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz
- Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev
- Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe
- Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov
- Iga Świątek and Casper Ruud
- Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz
- Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev
- Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic
- Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton
- Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori
- Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios
While tennis fans are excited over the newly-formed dream teams, many are left wondering why American tennis star Coco Gauff is not yet part of the event. However, Gauff still has time to team up with an ATP player and compete against the stacked field.
