Venus Williams Secures US Open Wild Card at Age 45
Venus Williams was a force of nature when she stormed onto the global tennis stage as a teenager, and she continues to shake up the sport decades later.
On Wednesday, multiple news outlets reported that Williams has accepted a wild card spot to play in the 2025 US Open women's singles competition. The singles main draw begins on August 24.
Williams had already been granted a wild-card entry by the U.S. Tennis Association for the mixed-doubles competition. She will play with fellow American Reilly Opelka in the highly publicized mixed-doubles event that starts on August 19.
At 45 years old, Williams becomes the oldest player in the US Open singles tournament since Renee Richards (47) in 1981.
While Williams is no longer considered a favorite, her past success is almost unparalleled. She has won seven singles and 14 doubles Grand Slam titles. Williams has two singles and two doubles titles at the US Open.
More: Venus Williams' impact on black tennis community is felt at the DC Open.
Williams' return to Flushing Meadows comes as no surprise to tennis fans who have watched the living legend compete against players almost half of her age during the North American Hard Court Swing this summer.
Williams is 1-2 in singles play this year after competing in the Mubadala Citi DC Open and the Cincinnati Masters. At 45 years old, Williams continues to excite tennis fans of all ages and backgrounds.
Earlier this year, some tennis fans worried that Williams might actually retire. Indian Wells announced Williams as a wild card, but she insisted that it was never finalized and did not compete in the tournament. Luckily, Williams has come back in full force later in the season.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the tennis court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Jessica Pegula sets her expected retirement date and one final goal.
Nike has finally dropped merchandise for Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.
Blue is taking over the North American Hard Court Swing.
Aryna Sabalenka outlasted Emma Raducanu in the Cincinnati Open.
Jannik Sinner opens up about his arm sleeve at the Cincinnati Open.