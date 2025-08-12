Blue Takes Over Tennis Style on 2025 North American Hard Court Swing
It appears that blue was unanimously voted as the color of the summer as both the ATP and WTA tours embrace the North American hard court swing.
Tennis players have worn kits in varying shades of blue since the DC Citi Open. With more players joining the draws in the later tournaments heading into the US Open, a number of blue kits from several brands have popped up on court.
Other players, like Jannik Sinner and Amanda Anisimova, embraced blue-adjacent colors like lavender and light gray. It's one of the most cohesive displays of monochromatic style on tour so far, the shades of blue standing out in stark contrast to the pale greens and blues of North American tennis courts.
Victoria Mboko (Wilson)
Vicky Mboko wore a dark blue Wilson tennis dress en route to her first WTA title in Montreal (a Masters 1000, no less). She wore the Sportif Tennis Dress ($128), a twist on the traditional tennis dress with improved breathability, liner shorts, and extra stretch material.
Naomi Osaka (Nike)
Naomi Osaka wore head-to-toe indigo in a Nike kit while playing her way to the National Bank Open finals in Montreal. The kit featured a traditional pleated tennis skirt with a crisscrossing bodice. Osaka paired the dress with a visor, wristbands, and shoes in the same color.
Elena Rybakina (Yonex)
Elena Rybakina chose a bright blue tennis tank to accompany her on-court kit. The Power Tank with Inner Bra ($85) paired nicely with Yonex's black pleated tennis skirt. While not dripped out in all blue, Rybakina's pop of blue complements the newly improved Cincinnati tennis courts.
Carlos Alcaraz (Nike)
World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz wore a monochromatic gray-blue kit from the NikeCourt Advantage line in Cincinnati. The simple shorts and tennis shirt combo echoes Alcaraz's simple yet elevated aesthetic while on court. A strip of aquamarine on the side of his Nikes ties the kit's monochromatic look together.
Daniil Medvedev (Lacoste)
Lacoste's hard court collection combined abstract design with classic silhouettes. Daniil Medvedev wore the Daniil Medvedev Polo ($145), a white polo with a light blue grid design, alongside the Ultra Dry Stretch Tennis Shorts ($90) in a pale purple. Medvedev debuted the AG-LT23 Ultra x Daniil Medvedev Tennis Shoes ($170) alongside the new kit in DC.
Marta Kostyuk (Wilson)
Marta Kostyuk played in Wilson's Headliner Tennis Dress ($138) featuring an aqua marine top fading away into a dark blue at the pleated skirt. The ruffled skirt and simple tank combine in an on-court tennis dress that Kostyuk is prone to wear on-court these days.
Emma Raducanu (Nike)
Nike embraced a lavender blue aesthetic with their latest hardcourt collection for the second half of the season. Emma Raducanu wore the Dri-FIT Pleated Tennis Skirt ($85) in half blue and half light blue. The skirt, paired with the Dri-FIT Tennis Tank Top ($60) in purple-blue, creates somewhat of a stagnant ombre look.
Taylor Townsend (TT Line)
Taylor Townsend wore several colors of her kit while on court. Townsend started her own apparel line, wearing her brand on court for the first time earlier this year at Roland Garros. In Montreal, Townsend wore a pale blue tennis tee with a pleated light blue tennis skirt.
Sofia Kenin (Free People Movement)
Sofia Kenin's partnership with Free People has been anything but drab. The 2020 Australian Open champion wore a dark blue, cropped tennis tee with white pipping, along with a light blue a-line tennis skirt outfitted with white lines on each side in Montre.
Arthur Fils (Lacoste)
Another Lacoste kit embraces the blue wave with Arthus Fils wearing the Ultra Dry Printed Slim Fit Tennis Polo ($125). The light blue polo features a grid-like design contained in a circular section along the right-hand shoulder. Fils paired the polo with the Ultra Dry Stretch Tennis Shorts ($90) in white.
