Coco Gauff Falls in WTA Rankings After Australian Open

Coco Gauff's campaign at the 2026 Australian Open did not end the way she had wanted. Despite running through the first four rounds, Gauff came up short against the surging Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals.

Even though it was a solid showing, Gauff took a hit in the updated WTA Rankings. Following Saturday night's final, the WTA released the latest rankings, and Gauff fell from World No. 3 to No. 5. This is the first time Gauff has not been ranked inside the top-4 for the first time in 16 months.

What Coco Gauff's New Ranking Means

Coco Gauff during her loss to Elina Svitolina at the 2026 Australian Open. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Gauff fell to World No. 5 with Amanda Anisimova holding steady at No. 4, and Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina jumping two spots to No. 3. Meanwhile, the No. 2 Iga Swiatek and top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka remained the same.

Gauff's new ranking could result in a more challenging path to the finals in the upcoming Masters 1000 tournaments in Doha and Dubai this month. Of course, Gauff could move up slightly to improve her chances in the draw, but she will still face serious contenders well before the finals in both tournaments.

Coco Gauff's Future Matches

Coco Gauff during her win over Hailey Baptiste at the 2026 Australian Open. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The good news is that Gauff has very few points to defend in the Middle East Swing after consecutive first-round losses in Doha and Dubai last February. On the other hand, Anisimova is just 257 ranking points ahead of Gauff. Anisimova, the defending champion of the Qatar Open, must defend 1,000 ranking points.

Gauff will compete in the Middle East swing in February, and then the Sunshine Swing in America in March. All eyes will be on Gauff as she returns to the United States for Indian Wells and the Miami Open next month. Luckily for the American, she does not have many points to defend in either swing.

The 2026 Australian Open is over, and now the ATP and WTA schedule marches forward toward the Spring. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

