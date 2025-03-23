Novak Djokovic Breaks Rafael Nadal’s Record for Most ATP Masters Wins
Novak Djokovic has widely been considered the greatest men's tennis player of all time for several years. Yet, as a testament to his greatness and the players from the Big Three era, Djokovic is still breaking records.
On Sunday afternoon, the 4-seed Djokovic defeated unseeded Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the third round of the Miami Open: 6-1, 7-6 (1).
The victory marked Djokovic's 411th ATP Masters 1000 match win. Djokovic broke his tie with Rafael Nadal to become the all-time leader in wins at ATP Masters events.
Djokovic is now 411-91 at Masters 1000 events with 40 titles. Nadal is second with 36 titles, and Roger Federer is solidly in third place with 381 wins and 28 titles. Djokovic is also first and Nadal second in most career finals: 59 (Nadal 53) and most career semifinals: 78 (Nadal 76).
When asked about his latest record during the on-court interview, Djokovic said, "Honestly, I wasn't thinking about it too much. But I'm honored to have another milestone, another record broken."
Djokovic continued, "There's always something on the line every time I play, and of course, that motivates me to do well, as well, in the tournament."
The 4-seed Djokovic has no time to waste thinking about the record book as he will face the 15-seed Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round on Tuesday, March 25. Djokovic is 7-1 against Musetti on the ATP Tour.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion is currently the ATP World No. 9 with a record of 9-4 in singles play with zero titles.
