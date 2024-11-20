Watch Rafael Nadal's Full 12-Minute Farewell Address to Tennis Fans
It has been an emotionally draining day in Málaga, Spain. Weeks of tributes celebrating Rafael Nadal's career culminated in a bittersweet final singles match for the 38-year-old.
Nadal lost to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in straight sets: 6-4, 6-4. However, there was still a chance that Nadal could advance with Spain. They needed a sweep for the rest of the day.
Carlos Alcaraz took care of business with a win over Tallon Griekspoor, evening the series 1-1. However, Spain lost the tiebreak to the Netherlands in the doubles match between Alcaraz and Marcelo Granollers against Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof.
After the Netherlands defeated Spain, Nadal took center court and received a standing ovation. Eventually, the 22-time Grand Slam champion was able to address the fans in Martin Carpena Arena.
Nadal told the teary-eyed fans, "The titles, numbers, they’re there. People probably know that. The way I’d like to be remembered more is like a good person from a small village in Mallorca."
Nadal continued, "A lot of people work hard. A lot of people try their best every single day. I have been very lucky. I just want to be remembered as a good person and a kid who followed his dreams… and achieved more than I ever dreamed of."
Nadal added, "I leave the world of professional tennis having encountered many good friends along the way. I am calm because I have received an education to take on what is coming next."
While Nadal's speech was heartfelt for everyone who could hear it, fans watching on the Tennis Channel voiced their displeasure with how the network aired Nadal's goodbye.
A panel of commentators spoke over Nadal. However, they eventually released the entire video (without the panel commentary) on social media.
Everyone from former players to sportswear companies to media members have celebrated Nadal's legendary career over the past few days. While his playing days are over, his legacy lives on. Best of all, his brightest days remain ahead of him.
