Why Shell Bay is the Best-Kept Secret Among Tennis Players

One of the most exciting tennis exhibitions of the off-season quietly took place last week inside South Florida's most private luxury club, Shell Bay. The exclusive 150-acre sporting enclave features all four Grand Slam courts and an impressive roster of celebrity members.

The club, known for attracting top professional athletes from Tom Brady to Kyle Kuzma, hosted an invitation-only showcase featuring Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, Ajla Tomljanovic, and Bob Bryan in two sets of private doubles matches for members and select guests to privately view.

Courts at Shell Bay. | Evan Joseph

The event highlights the kind of discreet, high-level play that happens at Shell Bay, where sports superstars can compete and train away from the public eye. This luxury club has become an athlete's haven where the elite go year-round to escape, and it has redefined the way pros reset and train.

Pegula, who has been a Shell Bay member for just over two years, says the South Florida club is definitely one of her favorites. "I love to come and make a whole day of it when I can. There's so much to do and enjoy, and I always feel like the service and employees make it so much better. No detail is ever missed."

Aerial view of Shell Bay. | March

"I really love the gym and locker rooms," Pegula said when discussing the facilities. "They have an incredible gym that utilizes so much good equipment for tons of different workouts. I love the privacy you have while you're there. Also a big fan of the golf range. Obviously, all four grand slam surfaces for tennis are super rare anywhere, let alone a private members' club."

Set within a secluded Mediterranean-inspired landscape fortified by lush berms and deep waterways, Shell Bay is a magnet for serious competitors who want access to elite training in a fully private environment.

The Members Pavilion at Shell Bay. | Robin Hill

Featuring an 18-hole Greg Norman Championship golf course, a rare four-surface racquet club, and a forthcoming Auberge-branded hotel and residences, the club is one of the most coveted to enter and offers the same level of training, rehabilitation service, and technology that players expect while they're on tour and in season.

Location is everything, and Shell Bay is perfectly centered in the most convenient spot for athletes traveling in and out of South Florida. Miami Beach is 16 miles away, and three airports are easily accessible with a short drive.

The Members Pavilion at Shell Bay. | Robin Hill

Membership is priced at over $1.3 million, and homeownership starts at $2 million. Among the many amenities, members take advantage of the custom club and racquet fitting and in-house stringing at the Bayside Build Shop, private instruction from pros, and closed-door matches, clinics, and training sessions.

