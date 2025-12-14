Emma Raducanu is reportedly leaving Nike in 2026.

Emma Raducanu began her tennis career with ASICS before switching to Nike in 2018. According to tennis podcaster Craig Shapiro, Raducanu is leaving Nike for Uniqlo in 2026.

Shapiro described the situation as "done" on social media. Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI cannot confirm these reports, but it would be an interesting development on the fashion side of tennis.

Last summer, the top-ranked British men's tennis player left Nike for Vuori just before the US Open (which he had to pull out of due to an injury). If these reports are true, Nike will also be losing the top-ranked British women's tennis player in Raducanu.

Raducanu would also be following in the steps of Roger Federer. Of course, Federer's team was initially reluctant to leave Nike for Uniqlo. However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has struck gold with an apparel deal with Uniqlo and an On footwear partnership.

If Raducanu does land with Uniqlo, it would instantly make her the most popular player for the brand's women's tennis roster. It would also bolster the 23-year-old's impressive portfolio of sponsorships.

In 2024, Raducanu was the seventh-highest paid female athlete in the world (thanks largely to her sponsors). However, she fell off Sportico's list of highest-paid female athletes in 2025.

This was largely because she lost her largest sponsorship, a $3 million annual partnership with Vodafone. According to the Daily Mail, it was because Raducanu was "demanding too much money."

In April, Why It Is Trending posted a thread on social media breaking down Raducanu's list of sponsors. She reportedly made £100,000 annually for her apparel and footwear contract with Nike.

Raducanu finished the 2025 WTA season as the World No. 29 with a singles record of 28-22 and zero singles titles. The former US Open champion's second career title still eludes her, but she is definitely trending upward after injury setbacks.

With the start of the 2026 season less than a month away, fans will not have to wait long to see if the rumors about Raducanu leaving Nike for Uniqlo are true. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

