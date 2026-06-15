Will Coco Gauff and Serena Williams Form Wimbledon Dream Team?

One of the most exciting storylines of the grass court season has been the comeback of Serena Williams.

So far, Williams has only committed to playing doubles, and her first tournament ended early after teammate Victoria Mboko suffered an MCL injury at the HSBC Championships (Queen's Club Championships).

Before Mboko's injury, Williams had already committed to playing alongside Karolína Muchová in the Berlin Open. Even better, Wimbledon confirmed on social media that Williams would play at The Championships this year as well. However, Williams has not yet announced a doubles teammate for Wimbledon.

Coco Gauff Wants to Play With Serena Williams

"I'm hoping that one day she'll hit up my line to play doubles"



Looking at this pre-Berlin WTA interview, seems like Serena might not have even asked Coco to play doubles in Germany. pic.twitter.com/3cBBa4vvkg — Christian's Court (@christianscourt) June 15, 2026

Earlier today, the WTA posted a pre-recorded interview with Coco Gauff in which she discussed her upcoming grass-court season. In the interview, Gauff openly campaigned to play doubles with Williams.

"Yeah, it would be really cool," Gauff said. "I'm hoping that one day she will hit up my line to play doubles. That would be really, really cool. And if she were to compete in singles, it would be cool to step on the court with her just because she's a legend and someone I look up to. And yeah, I'm very excited to be in the same spaces as her again."

So, as of a few weeks ago, Williams had not yet contacted Gauff about playing doubles. But as we've seen, a lot has changed since the start of the grass-court season. Gauff joins a long list of players who would love the opportunity to play with Williams at SW19. Not to mention, Serena's older sister, Venus, who is still an active doubles player, would probably be at the top of that list.

Future Doubles Opportunities

Coco Gauff says never getting the chance to play Serena Williams is one of her biggest regrets amid comeback rumours 👀 pic.twitter.com/Bp7rk2sSWz — TNT Sports (@tntsports) May 28, 2026

Also, who is to say that Williams' comeback tour ends at Wimbledon? Tennis fans would love to see the American icon back on the court at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center later this summer. Williams' singles career ended with a tough loss to Ajla Tomljanović at the 2022 U.S. Open.

If Williams extends her season into the North American hard-court swing, that gives Gauff more opportunities to play with her idol. While we have time to dream of that potential pairing, Gauff has her work cut out for this month. Last summer, Gauff went 0-2 on grass with first-round exits at the Berlin Open and Wimbledon.

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships runs from June 29 through July 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.