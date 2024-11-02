WTA Finals Preview: Aryna Sabalenka vs. Qinwen Zheng
The 2024 WTA Finals kicks off with a must-see match between the top-seed Aryna Sabalenka and the seven-seed Qinwen Zheng. The last time tennis fans saw Sabalenka on the court was when she defeated Zheng in the Wuhan Open finals.
That was the second time Sabalenka defeated Zheng in as many months, and it led to a frosty handshake after the match. Since then, Zheng went on to win the Pan Pacific Open. Naturally, all eyes are on the opening match in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia. Below is everything fans must know.
Match Information
Sabalenka and Zheng are scheduled to play at 11:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, November 2. Fans in the United States can watch the match on the Tennis Channel. Fans from anywhere in the world can watch check out the WTA website for more detailed television listings.
History
Sabalenka and Zheng have faced each other four times. Sabalenka has won all four of their prior meetings (2023 US Open Quarterfinals, 2024 Australian Open Finals, 2024 US Open Quarterfinals, 2024 Wuhan Open Finals).
Rankings
Sabalenka enters the match as the WTA World No. 1 with a record of 54-12 and four singles titles this year. Despite trailing Iga Swiatek in the WTA Rankings, Sabalenka recently clinched the top spot (but that could change after this week).
Zheng enters the WTA Finals as the World No. 7 with a record of 41-16 with two singles titles. She has been playing some of the best tennis of her career this year, which included winning a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
