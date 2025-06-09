Iga Swiatek Plummets in WTA Rankings After the French Open
Clay court season is officially over, and tennis immediately shifts its focus to grass. For Iga Swiatek, that could provide a fresh start or yet another new challenge.
The WTA Rankings were updated on Monday morning following the 2025 French Open, and Swiatek fell two spots to World No. 7. Mirra Andreeva remained at No. 6, and Qinwen Zheng jumped two spots to No. 5.
Today marks the first time since February 2022 that Swiatek is ranked outside of the top five. It comes as no surprise given the five-time Grand Slam campion's disappointing clay court season.
Swiatek failed to defend her titles at Madrid, Rome, and Roland Garros. That resulted in her losing 4,000 ranking points in just over a month.
Fans could argue there is nowhere for Swiatek to go but up after plummeting in the WTA Rankings, but grass is her worst surface. She has never advanced beyond the quarterfinals at Wimbledon or won a grass court title at any level.
While grass court season is already upon us, Swiatek will not compete at the Queen's Club Championships.
After losing to Aryna Sabalenka at Roland Garros, Swiatek was asked about her grass court plans. "I'm going to have few days off, but the coaches will plan that," said Swiatek.
She continued, "Hopefully, we're going to have some decent kind of little preseason on grass because it's always been pretty hard to have that, especially when I want to be a little bit home. But I don't feel like I need to be home right now, so maybe I'll go somewhere in Europe, practice,
Swiatek's next tournament is expected to be the Bad Homburg Open in Germany. The WTA 500 event runs from June 23-29 and is the final warmup before Wimbledon, which starts the following week.
Swiatek has a record of 32-10 with zero titles this year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
