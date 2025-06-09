First Look: Lacoste Unveils Novak Djokovic's 2025 Wimbledon Outfit
Clay court season just ended yesterday, but grass tournaments have already begun. For the next month, the world's best tennis players will prepare for the third Grand Slam of the season — Wimbledon.
While the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club is known for its strict dress code, do not let the all-white apparel rule be mistaken for a lack of fashion. Every year, all of the major brands compete to stand out while playing within the rules.
Lacoste has already begun rolling out its "London" collection for its signature athletes, including 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.
Below is a detailed look and shopping information for Djokovic's 2025 Wimbledon on-court kit.
At Wimbledon 2025, Djokovic will wear the Lacoste Tennis x Novak Djokovic On Court Polo ($155) and the Lacoste Tennis x Novak Djokovic Shorts ($95).
This outfit is confirmed as Djokovic's official on-court look for Wimbledon 2025 on the international retail website Tennis-Warehouse.com.
While Lacoste has only soft-launched pieces from the "London" collection online, fans can expect a larger rollout closer to the Major tournament.
That announcement should include campaign photo shoots and additional information on accessories as well as other apparel options.
Of course, Djokovic's partnership with Lacoste does not include footwear. The 38-year-old has his own signature tennis shoe line with ASICS. The Japanese sportswear company has also released a Wimbledon-inspired colorway of Djokovic's tennis shoes.
The ASICS COURT FF 3 NOVAK "White/Pitch Green" colorway is available online for $180 in adult sizes at ASICS.com. The silhouette sports a white upper, while ASICS branding pops off in a brilliant shade of green. Lastly, Djokovic's signature logo appears on the heels in white.
Lacoste and ASICS prove that Wimbledon's strict dress code does not have to be boring. In fact, it can be very stylish. Let's hope all the other major brands can also meet the moment in London.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
