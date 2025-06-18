WTA & ITF Report: Tennis Players Face Shocking Scale of Online Abuse
For the first time ever, the WTA and ITF have released a comprehensive season-wide report detailing the alarming scale of online abuse directed at professional tennis players.
The report, published on Tuesday, highlights the increasingly hostile digital environment athletes face as a result of gambling-based frustration. The findings are based on data collected through the Threat Matrix service, a digital monitoring tool developed by UK-based tech company Signify Group.
Threat Matrix employs artificial intelligence and human analysts to monitor threats and targeted hate in over 40 languages from all social media platforms.
The service analyzed 1.6 million posts and comments with AI over the span of 2024 before analysts confirmed around 8,000 posts and comments from 4,2000 social media accounts as abusive or threatening.
The scale of the abuse is sobering. In 2024 alone, a total of 458 players received direct threats or abuse. Notably, five players were on the receiving end of 26% of all verified abusive content. A small group of 97 accounts were responsible for nearly a quarter of the total abuse.
The report comes months after Emma Raducanu was startled by the appearance of her stalker at the Dubai Open. Although the man was ejected from the court and banned by the WTA from all further events, the situation left Raducanu mentally shaken and "very distraught."
This isn't the first time WTA players have faced serious threats to their safety. In 1993, rising tennis star Monica Seles was stabbed by a crazed fan during a match in Germany, leaving her sidelined from tennis for two years with severe depression and an eating disorder.
More recently, Katie Boulter spoke about being stalked at a tournament last year, while Danielle Collins and Sloane Stephens called out harassment they faced while playing on tour.
The report revealed a strong correlation between gambling and the abuse leveled at players, with frustrated gamblers sending 40% of all verified vitriol. Gambling-related rage prompted threatening messages and violent posts directed at players, with angry gamblers making up 77% of 56 reports of direct abuse received by 28 players.
As a result of the report, the WTA and ITF are calling on the gambling industry to take action and engage in constructive conversations on how to deal with the rise in gambling-directed rage.
"Everyone -- betting operators, social media platforms, governing bodies, players, and law enforcers -- has a responsibility to make the online space a safer and more positive one. We hope the gambling industry responds constructively to our call for more action on their part."
Threat Matrix provides additional support for those who received direct threats and abusive communication. The WTA and ITF will also alter the service to add social media moderation, removing real-time online hatred from players' platforms.
The new service is expected to go live in a few weeks, going live on all WTA and ITF socials while made available to athletes upon request.
"Online abuse is unacceptable, and something that no player should have to endure," Jessica Pegula said in a press release.
"I welcome the work that the WTA and ITF are doing with Threat Matrix to identify and take action against the abusers, whose behavior is so often linked to gambling."
