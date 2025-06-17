Carlos Alcaraz Details "Special Request" to Play With Emma Raducanu
On Tuesday morning, the initial 16 teams for the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship were announced online. The event features a star-studded roster, including many fan favorites.
Of all the doubles partners, perhaps none got more attention than the pairing of ATP World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and WTA No. 36 Emma Raducanu.
After defeating Adam Walton in straight sets in the first round of the HSBC Championships in London, Alcaraz was asked about his future mixed doubles partner during his post-match press conference.
The Spanish superstar could not hide his excitement. "She's going to be the boss!" Alcaraz said with a smile. "The US Open came to us and gave us the opportunity to play mixed doubles, and I'm super excited about it. It's going to be great."
Alcaraz provided context for why he teamed up with Raducanu, "I've known Emma a really long time, and I have a really good relationship with her; it's going to be interesting.
"The tournament told us about the mixed tournament, and I was thinking it couldn't be better than Emma. I asked Emma if she wanted to play doubles with me, and yeah, I made that special request."
When asked if Raducanu said 'yes' right away, Alcaraz joked, "She took a while! She had to think a little bit!"
Despite Raducanu's reluctance, fans have finally gotten their dream team for mixed doubles. The 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship kicks off on August 19 at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
In the meantime, Alcaraz and Raducanu will continue their grass court season throughout this month and next. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your tennis news from the court and beyond.
