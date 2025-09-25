Aryna Sabalenka Headlines Futuristic Nike Shox Campaign
WTA World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka has carved out her space in a sport synonymous with fashion. Now, the four-time Grand Slam champion is going even further in a futuristic Nike marketing campaign that has nothing to do with tennis.
The American sportswear brand tapped Sabalenka to debut the Nike Shox Z, an elevated sportswear silhouette that’s minimalist by design yet anything but quiet.
Inspired by the polarizing and proudly rebellious shoes of the early aughts, the Shox Z is made to disrupt and refined for maximum impact. Its design is guaranteed to flip the script and defy expectations.
"The Shox Z makes me feel super powerful and high-fashion," said Sabalenka, who wore the silhouette to accept her second consecutive US Open trophy.
"When I'm off the court, I like to mix and match more elevated pieces in my wardrobe. The Shox Z takes my outfits to the next level, and they look good with everything."
The new shoe delivers hallmark Shox energy in a lower and more flexible fit that's designed for all-day wear. This around-the-clock comfort combines a sharp, sculpted design with a minimalist, playful style that takes inspiration from earlier Shox running shoes.
This new installment of the Nike Shox series features a bold, contemporary look accented by amplified 'Z' branding and an elegant jewel finish.
Further, innovative outsole geometry provides superior durability and grip, giving the Shox Z a performance edge for any challenges the day might bring.
The Nike Shox Z is now available in China at nike.com and select retail partners. The silhouette will launch globally throughout the upcoming season.
Sabalenka is more than a Nike athlete; she is one of the three pillars in the brand's women's tennis division. Behind Naomi Osaka and Qinwen Zheng, who both have signature collections, Sabalenka continues to appear in Nike campaigns.
As part of the 'Everyone Watches Women's Sports' campaign, three shirts were made with women's tennis players' names: Osaka, Qinwen, and Sabalenka.
Currently, Sabalenka is enjoying an extended break after her US Open title. With a safe lead at the top of the WTA Rankings, the 27-year-old skipped the Korea Open and China Open to recover while on vacation in Greece.
Unfortunately for Nike, that meant the world's top women's player missed its star-studded 'Just Do It Challenge' held in Beijing before the start of the China Open. Despite seven Nike athletes participating in the fan event, Sabalenka's absence was felt.
The chances of any player catching Sabalenka in the Race to the WTA Finals in Riyadh are slim, and soon she will be in a class to herself on Nike's women's tennis roster. The top-ranked star has a record of 56-10 with four titles this season.
